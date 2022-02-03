CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTS. TheStreet lowered CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, cut their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of CTS opened at $33.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

