Credit Suisse Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $81.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

