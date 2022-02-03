Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.89

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$4.99. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 124,627 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on GSC. lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. NBF lowered Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$574.00 million and a PE ratio of -49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.89.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

