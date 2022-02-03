Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.