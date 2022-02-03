Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.20. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 39,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

