ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.