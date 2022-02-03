Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Head to Head Review

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CDW 5.00% 98.82% 11.82%

90.3% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 2 5 0 2.71

CDW has a consensus price target of $208.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and CDW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.43 $788.50 million $7.12 27.33

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

CDW beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

