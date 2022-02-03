Head to Head Review: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) & Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackbaud and Sumo Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sumo Logic 0 5 3 0 2.38

Blackbaud currently has a consensus target price of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 87.72%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud -0.09% 13.34% 3.01% Sumo Logic -48.16% -22.07% -16.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Sumo Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $913.22 million 3.78 $7.72 million ($0.01) -6,639.36 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 6.37 -$80.30 million ($1.04) -11.08

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

