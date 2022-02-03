Financial Survey: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Community Bankshares 36.65% 11.98% 1.63%

38.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million $2.08 18.54 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.69 $51.17 million $2.93 10.33

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky Bancshares and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

