Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of COUR opened at $20.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06. Coursera has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,142.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 857,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

