Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.95.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,496,000 after buying an additional 309,333 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

