Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,288. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitable stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Equitable worth $72,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

