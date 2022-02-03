Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.55 and a 200 day moving average of $390.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $292.91 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.