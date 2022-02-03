FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

