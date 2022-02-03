Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

