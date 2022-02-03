QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

