Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of TELL opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 489,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 331,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Tellurian by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

