Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 74.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,856 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Sientra by 114.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 46.4% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

