Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.31 ($96.98).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.