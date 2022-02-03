Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.66.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 42,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 324,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

