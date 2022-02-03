Truist Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.01. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications stock opened at $600.24 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

