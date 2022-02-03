Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of CULP stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

