Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Hold

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 314,289 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $273,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

