NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $542,829. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

