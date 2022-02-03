ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

