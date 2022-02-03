M Winkworth’s (WINK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.96). The company has a market cap of £24.83 million and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.80.
M Winkworth Company Profile
