M Winkworth’s (WINK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.96). The company has a market cap of £24.83 million and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.80.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

