Piper Sandler Comments on Sysco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

