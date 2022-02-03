Financial Comparison: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galp Energia, SGPS 1 3 6 0 2.50

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.59%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 87.61%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.81 $37.79 million ($0.70) -6.30 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.74 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -54.90

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

