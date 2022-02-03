Sureserve Group’s (SUR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON:SUR opened at GBX 91 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 106 ($1.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

