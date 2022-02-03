Forrester Research (FORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 126.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 162.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

