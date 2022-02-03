Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VVI opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Viad has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
