Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVI opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Viad has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viad by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viad by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viad by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

