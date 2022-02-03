RWS (LON:RWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 745 ($10.02) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.89) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.28) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, cut their price target on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 745 ($10.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 747.50 ($10.05).

LON:RWS opened at GBX 512 ($6.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.45. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 471.40 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($11.27).

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,266.20).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

