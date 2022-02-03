First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.95. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 837,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,056,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2,205.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

