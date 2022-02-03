Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.65. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,774 shares of company stock worth $138,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

