Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OMG stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.78. The firm has a market cap of £148.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65. Oxford Metrics has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 132 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

