Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,148 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

