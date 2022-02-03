Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $137,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.