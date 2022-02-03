Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.73

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.73 and traded as high as $23.76. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 100,062 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $835.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 175.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $10,586,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

