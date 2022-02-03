Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.50. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 49,510 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $395.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.21%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 61,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.