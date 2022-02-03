HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Trading Down 3%

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.81. 187,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 299,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $12,839,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $13,045,000.

