Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.