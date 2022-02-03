Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Expands By 50.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBLMY opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Tiger Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.