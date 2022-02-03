Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

HERXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

