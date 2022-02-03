Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $275.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $253.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -562.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.93. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $203,619,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after buying an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,870,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

