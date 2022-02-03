The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $137.98 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.56%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.