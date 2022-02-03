Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

