Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$17.10 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,218.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$47.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,133.87. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,573.51 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,421.43.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.