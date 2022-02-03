Affirm (AFRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Affirm has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.52. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $4,165,693. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affirm stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.