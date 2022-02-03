Eaton (ETN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

