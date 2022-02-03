Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.71) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

D4T4 stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £118.73 million and a PE ratio of 35.12. D4t4 Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 212 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.51). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 347.18.

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($35,090.08).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

